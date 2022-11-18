Odisha Cabinet Nods For Implementation Of OUTR Transformation Master Plan

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for the implementation of the master plan for the transformation of Odisha University of Technology & Research in Bhubaneswar with an outlay of Rs.1500 cr.

The Odisha University of Technology & Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar was established through the Odisha Act of 2021 by upgrading the College of Engineering & Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar to promote education, research and training in engineering and technology, including Information Technology and its application, Architecture, Planning, Management and Applied Sciences for the betterment of the society.

With this upgradation, the University intends to extend its advanced technological facilities to the poor and meritorious students of the State by enhancing the existing student strength from 5000 to 10000 within the next 5 years.

The implementation of the master plan for the transformation of the Odisha University of Technology and Research, Bhubaneswar will broaden the horizon and give an impetus to multi-disciplinary teaching and research. This will also help in introducing new-generation industry-oriented and employment-linked courses. Moreover, this will expand the scope for opening different schools to deliver multi and interdisciplinary courses. It will also enable the University to have better access to academic resources and intellectual capital worldwide.

This will facilitate the University to have a strong focus on research and introduce Doctoral and Post-Doctoral programmes.