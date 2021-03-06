Odisha Cabinet Nods For Creation Of New Mission Shakti Department

Bhubaneswar: As per the announcement made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 8th 2020, the Odisha Cabinet has approved the creation of the new Department of Mission Shakti.

A new Department will help to go long way in strengthening the SHG initiatives already undertaken by departments and agencies and ringing it all under one platform providing greater focus, synergy and avoiding duplication in activities.

It will help to ensure linkages at all levels and to establish effective interactive platforms for the community & the Government, for the strengthening of the SHG movement across the state. This will avoid conflict of command, ensure better service delivery and effective monitoring, optimum utilisation of Human resources & will improve for a linear administrative mechanism for SHGs and their federation network. There will be a single point of contact by external Stakeholders.

Mission Shakti, the umbrella organisation for the SHG movement since 2001, will contribute towards the overall administration & programmatic coordination of women SHG Centric development programme bringing all the existing administrative control & manpower into one fold i.e Department of Mission Shakti, Staff working under Directorate of Mission Shakti & OLM will come under the new Department as such, wherein the targeted & specific assignment can be given to a pool of Human Resources in a more organised manner. This department will work for SHGs & their federations in both Rural and Urban areas.