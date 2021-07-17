Odisha Cabinet Nod To Amend State Services (Promotion) Rules

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday approved the proposal to amend the promotion rules of the State Civil Services Rules, 1992.

As per provisions contained under clause (c) of rule 3 of the rules, the suitability of an officer for promotion is judged by the OPSC/Selection Committee/Selection Board by scrutinizing preceding five available annual Confidential Character Rolls/Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) and other documents having a bearing on the performance and conduct of all eligible officers which shall include CCRs/PARs covering at least a period of three years in preceding five years.

The Group-C employees are often not considered for promotion due to wanting of adequate CCRs/PARs or non-availability of CCRs/PARs due to different reasons like non-initiation/non-recording of CCRs/PARs by the Reporting/Reviewing/Accepting Authorities and non-familiarisation with online portal/technical glitches hindering online submission of CCRs/PARs by the Group-C employees.

In order to obviate the above difficulties, the Government has already decided to vide Resolution No. 29656/Gen., dated 30.12.2020 that recording of annual Confidential Character Rolls (C.C.Rs)/ Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) in respect of Group-‘C’ employees in the prescribed format by their higher authorities shall not be required for consideration of promotion. Instead, the authorities under whom the employees have worked during the year shall assess the performance of the Group- `C’ employees and record a remark in the HRMS system as “fit for shouldering higher responsibility” or “not fit for shouldering higher responsibility” which shall be taken into consideration and be placed before the DPC for consideration of promotion.

In view of the above, it is proposed to amend the Odisha Civil Services (Criteria for promotion) Rules, 1992.