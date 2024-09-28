Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved seven proposals of six state departments.

After the Cabinet Meeting, Minister for Works, Law & Excise depts, Prithviraj Harichandan briefed the press about decisions taken in the Cabinet.

Minister for Fisheries & ARD, MSME Gokulananda Mallik was also present during the press brief.

Among others, the Cabinet has approved a new State Sector umbrella Scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana (MKY)’.

This scheme will be implemented in the State for five years from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29 with a budgetary outlay of Rs.1423.47 Cr.

The Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana will have eight sub-schemes i.e., Buffalo Entrepreneurship Development, Go-Palan Yojana, Go-Sampad Bima Yojana, Calf Rearing Scheme, Incentive to Dairy Farmers of DCS, Strengthening of dairy Organisation, Support to OMFED, Feed & Fodder Production and Strengthening of Deptt. Fodder Farms.

MKY aims to increase the milk production of the State benefiting 15,47,837 farmers in five years, thereby increasing their income.