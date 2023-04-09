Odisha Cabinet Nod For Mega Drinking Water Projects For Koraput, Nabarangpur And Bolangir

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Sunday approved drinking water projects for three districts- Koraput and Nabarangpur and Bolangir. The cost of the projects for the three districts is over Rs 684 crore.

The Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water department will execute the three mega piped water supply projects to provide safe drinking water in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts out of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) funding. The proposal was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who chaired the Cabinet meeting via video conferencing from Japan.

On execution of the projects, around 2,46,340 people of 375 villages under 4 blocks of the districts will benefit. As many as 57,186 people of 165 villages under Lamtaput block and 51,119 people of 76 villages under Koraput block of Koraput district and 62,291 people of 66 villages under Dabugam block and 75,744 people of 68 villages under Jharigam block of Nabarangpur district will be provided with safe drinking water.

The state Cabinet approved the lowest tender of Larsen and Toubro Limited, Chennai amounting to Rs 479,50,00,000 for execution of the projects. The work is targeted to be completed within 24 months.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved the proposal for execution of 2 mega piped water supply projects to provide safe drinking water in Balangir district out of JJM funding.

It will benefit around 1,06,175 people of 124 villages under 3 blocks of the district. On this account, 70,062 people of 87 villages under Tureikela block, 30,921 people of 28 villages under Bangomunda and 5,192 people of 9 villages under Muribahal will get safe drinking water.

The Cabinet approved the lowest tender of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, Hyderabad amounting to Rs 205,31,70,001 for execution of the projects. The work is targeted for completion within 24 months.