An important meeting of the Odisha Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will be held on Wednesday at 11 am.

As per official sources, various important proposals from various departments will be approved in this state cabinet meeting to be held on the third floor of Lok Seva Bhawan.

According to information, in view of the various promises made by the state government during the elections and in the context of the upcoming budget session, some new proposals will be made.

Along with this, it has been reported that some new agreements, tender proposals for the construction of bridges related to the Panchayati Raj Department’s Antadvaya scheme and some important proposals from the Law Department are likely to get the nod from the state cabinet.