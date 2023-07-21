Odisha Cabinet meeting to be held today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet is scheduled to meet today at 6.30 pm, officials said.

The State Cabinet meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

According to sources, the Chief Minister is likely to attend the meeting from his residence in Bhubaneswar, Naveen Niwas, other members of the Cabinet are likely to take part in the meeting from the State Secretariat or district headquarters.

Around 10 proposals of various departments are likely to get Cabinet nod today, sources said.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss and approve proposals submitted by the agriculture, healthcare, education, water resources, information technology, and skill development departments to facilitate the comprehensive development of these sectors.

Augmenting the state’s water management system to expedite the irrigation process and ensure water security for farmers is among the key issues likely to be discussed by the Cabinet today. The Water Resources Department has presented several essential projects to tackle this issue effectively.