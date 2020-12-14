Odisha Cabinet Meeting At 5 PM Today

Bhubaneswar: The meeting of the State Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 5 PM today. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik via video conferencing.

The CM would be attending the virtual meeting from his residence, Naveen Niwas, while ministers of all departments are likely to take part in the discussion from their respective district headquarters.

It is expected that many key proposals will likely get a nod today, one of those being the development of Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, on December 9, the State Cabinet had given a go-ahead to several proposals including the construction of two new Medical College & Teaching Hospitals in Kandhamal and Koraput; apart from approving two rural piped water supply projects worth Rs 724 crore for Bargarh.