Odisha Cabinet Increases Upper Age Limit For Entry In Govt Jobs From 32 To 38 Yrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved to increase the upper age limit for entry to state government jobs from 32 years to 38 years for three years up to 2023.

This decision has been taken in the State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today in which 12 major proposals relating to the departments of Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts; General Administration and Public Grievances; Higher Education; Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water; and Revenue and Disaster Management were also approved.

Informing people about cabinet decisions through media, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said that Cabinet decided to extend the upper age limit for entry to state government service from 32 to 38 for three years up to 2023. This decision was taken to enable the youths who could not appear the recruitment examinations because of the COVID-19 situation and run out of age during last two years.

Chief Minister also gave nod to Odisha non-Government colleges, Junior colleges and higher Secondary schools grant-in order 2022. Cabinet also approved the tender proposals of mega pipe water supply schemes for Samakhunta, Kaptipada and Baripada block of Mayurbhanj district; Banki, Dampada Baranga of Cuttack district; Jujumora, Maneswar Naktideula, Rairakhol blocks of Sambalpur district; and Saraskana, Kuliana and Bangiriposi blocks of Mayurbhanj district.

Chief Secretary Mahapatra said that the construction of these pipe water supply schemes would be completed in 2 years from the time of the execution agreement.