Odisha Cabinet Grants Construction Of PG Institute of Medical Science & Research At Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Tuesday gave approval for construction of a Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science & Research, Trauma Care & Surgery complex with Casualty at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar

In order to improve the medical education in the State and to cater to the needs of qualified doctors required for health institutions, the State government has decided to open the facility which will facilitate health services at a cheaper cost to the people of the state including the State Capital, Bhubaneswar.

The State Cabinet has approved the lowest bid of M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. amounting to Rs.235,08,91,000.00 only for the execution of the work.

The project has been targeted for completion within a period of Twenty-four(24) months of time.