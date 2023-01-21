Odisha Cabinet Gives Nod To 12 Major Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took 12 major decisions including the hike of the grant-in-aid to eligible employees of aided non-government colleges including erstwhile junior colleges in the state.
Informing people about cabinet decisions, Development Commissioner P K Jena said that the hike in grant-in-aid will be effective retrospective from January 2022.
As per the decision, around 15,711 teachers and employees will benefit and the state government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually.
Worth mentioning here that certain categories of employees were dissatisfied with such enhancement and after considering their concern the Government have been pleased to extend the Grant-in-Aid on the basis of ORSP Rules, 2017 (7th pay) with effect from 01.01.2022 and thereby actual enhanced financial benefit should be effective from 1st January, 2022.
” Hence, it is felt imperative to bring a new Grant-in-Aid Order namely Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022. The Odisha (Aided Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in- Aid (Amendment) Order, 2022 is decided to be repealed,” said the official release.
The Cabinet also approved the amendment of Odisha Employment Service Class II (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1990.
“In order to implement various skill development programmes successfully, it is felt imperative to fill up the vacant posts of Employment officer in Employment exchanges of the state by way of amendment to Odisha Employment Service Group -B (Recruitment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1990, “stated the office release.
The other decisions include:
- Framing up of the Odisha Data Entry Operators (Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax Organization) Service Conditions Rules, 2023.
- Framing of Odisha Food Testing Laboratory Cadre (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 202 2 to regulate the method of recruitment of service of the person appointed to the different posts of the State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhubaneswar.
- The Government of Odisha in its Cabinet meeting has also approved the proposal for allotment of land for an extent of 2.00 Acres in favour of Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Care Centre and Research Institute (BSSCCRI) for construction of rest house for the accommodation of cancer patients.
- Proposal to amend Orissa Superior Judicial Service and Orissa Judicial Service Rules, 2007 approved
- For timely publication of the result as per direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court dt.04.01.2007 and 24.03.2009 passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court in Civil Appeal No. 1867/2006(Malik Mazhar Sultan & another – Vs- U.P. Public Service Commission & Others), it is decided to amend the Orissa Superior Judicial Service and Orissa Judicial Service Rules, 2007.
- Supply of safe drinking water to the people living in the rural areas is one of the priority areas of the State Govt. Accordingly, the Government have taken a decision for execution of 02 nos. of Mega Piped Water Supply Projects to provide safe drinking water in Jajpur, Nayagarh and Malkangiri District out of JJM funding.
- Amendment of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993 by inserting enabling special provisions for inclusion of such Backward Classes in the State list of SEBCs, if the said Backward Classes have been specified in the central list of OBCs for the State of Odisha.
- Amendment of five cadre rules of different cadres of Mineral Administration Wing, Geological Survey and Exploration Wing and Chemical Analysis Wing under the newly created Directorate of Mines and Geology.
- Government of Odisha have taken a decision for Construction of H.L. Bridge over river Subarnarekha at Gobarghata on Jaleswar old NH Bye-Pass road to D.P.Pur Primary School Chhaka in the district of Balasore under State Plan in the year 2022- 23 through EPC Contract which will make all-weather connectivity to overcome missing link of the River Subarnarekha in Balasore District connecting Jaleswar Municipality under Jaleswar Block to Raibania Area under Jaleswar Block & also Rasagobindapur Block under Mayurbhanja District.
