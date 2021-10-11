Odisha Cabinet Clears Proposal To Enhance Contribution Towards NPS

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday cleared the proposal to enhance State Government contribution towards the National Pension System (NPS) from 10% to 14% in respect of covered employees.

This will be effective from April 1, 2019. Around 2.08 lakh employees will be benefited from this enhancement.

Employees, covered under NPS, are also allowed to exercise an option to receive family pension in the event of in-service death under OCS Pension Rule, 1992.

The above benefits are also applicable to eligible employees of Aided Educational Institutions, Group-B contractual employees appointed vide Odisha Group ‘B’ posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ contractual employees appointed vide Odisha Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts (contractual appointment) Rules, 2013.