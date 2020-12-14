Odisha Cabinet approves Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance

Bhubaneswar: In a historic move, Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved the Shri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance in line with Sri Jagannath Temple Act.

The 11th-century shrine is presently governed by the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Act & Lingaraj Temple Act will help in better execution of rituals & management.

The decision was taken today by the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik this afternoon. Devotees also welcome the decision by lighting 10,000 earthen lamps in and around the ancient temple.

The Temple Trust was not able to properly execute such rituals due to limited power conferred under the existing law. A separate law will help in the proper execution of rituals, management or administration of temple and its properties.

“An administrator will be appointed to manage day-to-day affairs while necessary provision will be made for budget, audit & inspection. The legislation will also help in protection, management of temple properties & eviction of unauthorised occupants, ” the CMO tweeted.