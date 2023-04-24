Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 3597 Cr to build 866 new bridges under Biju Setu Yojana

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved a proposal under Biju Setu Yojana for construction of 886 new bridges in addition to completion of the ongoing bridges with an additional outlay of Rs 3597.22 crore. The Cabinet has also approved to extend the scheme upto 2025-26.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has considered the proposal and approved it considering the necessity of the bridges in Rural areas for improving communication and thereby socio economic conditions of the people residing in rural areas, in public interest.

Biju Setu Yojana” (BSY) was launched by the State Government in the Year 2011-12 with the objective to bridge all the missing-links on roads of RD Department.

In addition to above, the programme also covers strategic and important Panchayat Samiti roads belonging to PR Department. The scheme as such, has been formulated to provide an effective all-weather road network across the length and breadth of the State, so as to effectively meet the transportation needs of every sector cost effectively.

During 2021-22 the scheme was approved to be implemented for a period of three years from 2021-22 to 2023-24 with an outlay of Rs. 5182.00 Cr for execution of 946 no of bridges (396.ongoing and 550 new)

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendment of Odisha Khadi & Village Industries Board Rules, 1956 and sanctioning authority of OK&VI Secretary enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 4 lakh.

According to the Cabinet nod, administration of Minor Minerals has been transferred from Revenue & DM to Steel & Mines Department.

Besides, amendment of Odisha Specified Minor Minerals Auction Rules, 2019; Amendment in General Provident Fund (Orissa) Rules, 1938; and Amendment of the Rules of Rate Contract with MSMEs of Odisha’ 2014 registered with the Directorate of E.P & M Odisha has been also approved by the state cabinet.

Odisha Ministerial Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Services of the District Offices of Department of Rural Development) Rules, 2023 to be framed, for Group C and Group D employees of Rural Development Department also got Cabinet approval.

This apart, Rs 6,284 crore for RDSS scheme has been approved by the state cabinet to improve the quality, reliability of power supply along with reduction of AT&C loss. The State Government share will be Rs 2,342 crore.

The State Government also approved the Odisha Excise Ministerial Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants and Section Officers in the District Offices subordinate to Excise Directorate) Rules, 2023.

The “Odisha Sub-ordinate Excise Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Sub-Inspectors of Excise) Rules, 2023 in suppression of the existing rules also got Cabinet nod.