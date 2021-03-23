Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 356 Cr for renovation of Kalinga Stadium, Hockey Stadium at Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal for a State Level Sports Infrastructure Development Project in the state.

This project is meant for the development of infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium and the construction of a new hockey stadium at Rourkela. The outlay of the project is Rs 356.38 crore.

The new International Hockey Stadium, the largest in India, is intended to be developed at Rourkela with a capacity of 20,000 spectators.

The state government has established High Performance Centres (HPCs) in various sports disciplines at Kalinga Stadium in partnership with various corporates and elite sportspersons.

Of the total estimated cost of Rs 356.38 crore, Rs 90 crore will be allocated through the budgetary allocation of Odisha government.

The project will also be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), District Mineral Foundation of Sundargarh and Odisha Sports Development Fund (OSDF). The sport infrastructure project will be completed in 16 months.