Odisha Cabinet Approves Rs 127.32 Cr For Barrage In Bhubaneswar’s Pandara

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for construction of a barrage across river Kuakhai near Pandra village in Khurda district at a cost of Rs 127.32 crore. The work is planned to be completed in 24 months.

The project includes hydro-mechanical works, power connectivity works, road connectivity, staff quarters including design and estimate of all components with operation and maintenance of the project for a period of five years or five flood seasons whichever is more after the successful commissioning of the project.

The State Cabinet approved the tender for the work for an execution amount of Rs 127,32,00,000 excluding GST and O & M cost for five years amounting to Rs 75 lakh excluding GST.

This storage structure will enhance the water availability and will fulfil the drinking and domestic requirement of the people of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Balianta block of Khordha district. Besides, the storage will be utilised for fishery development spread over an area of 161.79 hectares along with livestock farming, irrigation, industrial water demands and recreational purposes with improvement of socio-economic condition of the local people.

The project has been envisaged under the “Construction of In-stream Storage Structure” scheme formulated by the Odisha Government during 2019-2020 with an outlay of Rs 11,700 crore to create large water bodies within river embankments without displacement of people.