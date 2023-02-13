Odisha Cabinet Approves Proposal for Leasing Out 40-Acre Land for Establishment of SVKM University

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposal for leasing out of land for establishment of Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) University.

According to a cabinet press note, the State Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out of land measuring to an extent of 40 acres in favour of Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) Trust in the village Goudakashipur, Jatni, Bhubaneswar for establishment of Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) University.

The proposed SVKM University will function as learning resource centre and will provide for national and global participation in higher education. Basing on merit, the said Trust will keep 30% of seats reserved for the underprivileged students of Odisha, it further added.