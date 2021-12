Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday gave approval to nine different proposals of the Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Works Departments.

As per reports, the state cabinet has given nod for the proposal to convert SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a world-class institute and L&T bagged the tender for the project.

Besides, a Cabinet also approved a proposal to hand over ponds in panchayats to self-help groups.