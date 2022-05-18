Odisha Cabinet Approves Mega Piped Water Supply Projects In Three Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved more than 30 projects including Mega Piped Water Supply Projects in three districts of the State.

According to a cabinet press note, the State Cabinet has approved the lowest tender of M/s Zuberi Engineering Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Jaipur, Rajasthan amounting to Rs. 151,43,28,240.00 for the execution of Mega Piped Water Supply Projects to provide safe drinking water in Mayurbhanj District out of OMBADC funding.

Around 1,13,540 people of 164 villages under 19 GPs of 02 Blocks of the District will be benefited by the execution of the projects. On this account, 50,946 people of 77 villages under 9 GPs of Raruan Block and 62,594 people of 87 villages under 10 GPs of Sukruli Block of the District will be provided with safe drinking water. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 months.

Similarly, the State Cabinet have approved the lowest tender of M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd., Hyderabad amounting to Rs. 377,23,06,526.00 for the execution of Mega Piped Water Supply Project to provide safe drinking water in Mayurbhanj District out of OMBADC funding.

Around 3,23,414 people under 484 villages of 62 GPs under 4 Blocks of the District will be benefited by the execution of the project. On this account, 72,763 people of 88 villages under 12 GPs of Udala Block, 73,882 people of 128 villages under 14 GPs of Khunta Block, 1,46,232 people of 210 villages under 30 GPs of Badsahi Block and 30,537 people of 58 villages under 06 GPs of G.B.Nagar Block of the District will be provided with safe drinking water. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 months.

Besides, the State Cabinet has approved the lowest tender of M/s Laser Power & Infra Pvt. Ltd in JV with GCKC,Kolkata amounting to Rs. 183,23,82,670.00 for the execution of Mega Piped Water Supply Project to provide safe drinking water in Sambalpur District out of JJM funding

Around 1,31,587 people of 221 villages under 37 GPs of Kuchinda and Bamra Blocks of the District will be benefited by the execution of the project. On this account, 82,780 people of 131 villages under 22 GPs of Bamra Block and 48,807 people of 90 villages under 15 GPs of Kuchinda Block of the District will be provided with safe drinking water. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 months.

This apart, the State Cabinet has approved the lowest tender of M/s Krishna Corporation Pvt. Ltd. in JV with UMSL Ltd., Ahmedabad amounting to Rs. 369,11,79,850.00 for the execution of two Mega Piped Water Supply Projects to provide safe drinking water in Sambalpur and Deogarh Districts out of JJM funding.

Around 1,68,418 people of 481 villages under 50 GPs of 4 Blocks i.e., Kuchinda, Jamankira and Rengali Blocks of Sambalpur District and Tileibani Block of Deogarh District will be provided with safe drinking water. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 months.