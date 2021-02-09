Odisha Cabinet approves implementation of REWARD project

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has approved a proposal to implement ‘Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD)’ project.

REWARD envisages an expenditure of Rs 500 Cr on science-based watershed management for a period of six years starting from April 2021. Out of this, World Bank will provide loan assistance amounting Rs 350.00 Cr.

As the state has demonstrated capabilities in implementation of flagship watershed programmes including Govt. of India’s Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) and DFID funded Western Odisha Rural Livelihood Project (WORLP), REWARD will also be delivered efficiently in order to bring in sustained impacts from watershed management of the state.

REWARD, further to the scientific development of land resources, intends to disseminate agriculture resilient crop practices and support informed interventions along the value chains of select crops through supporting investments in farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and market linkages. This would have a greater probability of generating higher yields, gross revenue, and net income. There will be 1,90,000 direct beneficiaries including 10,000 poor and landless households.

The project will be implemented by the Directorate of Soil Conservation & Watershed Development under Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department for a period of six years.