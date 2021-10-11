Odisha Cabinet Approves For Framing Of Two Cadre Rules

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved the restructuring of the Odisha Excise Service Cadre in different ranks at various levels.

The state Cabinet has also approved the introduction of direct recruitment at the stage of Deputy Superintendent of Excise, (Group-B) to the extent of 40 percent of the sanctioned strength.

The cabinet approved for framing of two Cadre rules–The Odisha Excise Service Group-A (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules,2021 and The Odisha Excise Service Group-B (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service)Rules, 2021 in supersession of the existing rules so that all the sanctioned posts of Additional Commissioner of Excise, Joint Commissioner of Excise, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Superintendent of Excise [Group-A] and Deputy Superintendent of Excise[Group-B] will be filled up ensuring adequate promotional avenues for field officers so as to make the Excise field administration more vibrant and effective.