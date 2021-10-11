Odisha Cabinet Approves Drinking Water Projects In Four Districts

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to make Odisha free from drinking water scarcity, the state Cabinet on Monday approved several drinking water projects in Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Ganjam districts.

The state government has taken a decision for the execution of two rural piped water supply projects to provide safe drinking water in the Rayagada district out of JJM funding.

By execution of these projects, 1,57,147 people of 474 villages under 28-gram panchayats of two blocks of the district will be benefited.

On this account, 1,44,508 people of 425 villages under 24-gram panchayats of Kashipur Block and 12,639 people of 49 villages under four-gram panchayats of Rayagada Block will be provided with safe drinking water.

Now, the State Cabinet approved the lowest tender of KEC-SPML (JV), Mumbai amounting to Rs 298.69 crore for execution of the work. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 months.