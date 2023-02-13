Odisha Cabinet Approves Creation of 6,025 LTR Posts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the creation of 6,025 LTR posts in various categories of teaching posts under the State School & Mass Education Department

According to the CMO, a total of 6,025 Leave & Training Reserve (LTR) posts will be created. LTR posts are 15 % of the total cadre strength of 40,166 teachers.

The move will address the issue of shortage of teachers in Govt secondary schools due to leave, training & leave on medical grounds, the CMO said.