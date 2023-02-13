Odisha Cabinet Approves Construction of 237 Boys’ Hostels For OAVs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approves 15 proposals including the construction of 237 boys’ hostels for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas at the cost of Rs 1,000.14 Crores.

The 100-seated boys’ hostels in OAVs will further improve learning infra inside the campus, thereby helping students achieve academic excellence.

According to the CMO, Rs 1,000.14 Crores will be spent on the construction. The rough cost estimate per hostel is Rs 4.22 Crores. Each building will be 3-storey with facilities.