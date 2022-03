Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik on Sunday approved the state Budget of about Rs 2 lakh crore for 2022-23 financial year.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the vote-on-account in the State Assembly on March 30.

The vote-on-account would be for the first four months of the financial year 2022-23.

The regular Budget will be presented in the next session of the State Assembly.