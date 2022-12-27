Odisha Cabinet
Odisha Cabinet Approves Bid for Operation of Direct Flights to Dubai, Singapore & Bangkok

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a bid for the operation of direct flights to Dubai, Singapore & Bangkok.

According to the CMO, IndiGo6E  will operate direct flights on these routes which will make travel seamless & economical for the people of Odisha and Prabasi Odias.

