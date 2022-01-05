Odisha Cabinet Approves Amendments To Shree Jagannath Temple Act

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to Shree Jagannath Temple Act-1954 to facilitate the sale and transfer of lands and immovable property belonging to the Lord.

The Cabinet delegated powers to temple administration and concerned officials for sale, lease of land in name of Lord Jagannath.

A press brief issued by the Law Department said, “The State Government has decided to amend the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 to remove certain restrictions therein and to delegate powers to Officials at different levels to facilitate speedy disposal of cases relating to alienation of immovable properties/lands belonging to the Temple/ Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.”

As the process was time taking with many applications pending for years, the amendment has decentralised the process empowering the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Temple Management Committee to settle the lands.