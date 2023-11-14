Odisha Cabinet Approves “Ama Hospital” Scheme; 1,858 Govt Hospitals To Be Transformed

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Tuesday approved the “Ama Hospital” Scheme – a transformation initiative under 5T to make healthcare more patient-centric and focus more on investing in interventions contributing towards ease of living by the patients and the family members coming to public health facilities.

A sum of Rs. 3388.73 Crs. have been provisioned for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 for the Scheme.

This initiative will be implemented across all facilities (1858) in the State (DHH, SDH, CHC / UCHC PHC /UPHC level) in a phased manner during a period of five years. In the first year, 149 public health facilities are being strengthened.

Keeping the motto of “Every Life is Precious” as the guiding principle, State-funded AMA Hospital – A transformation initiative under 5T envisages ensuring patient-friendly healthcare services with dignity to every single person who visits public health facilities.

The Government of Odisha have been continuously striving towards improving healthcare services, with an emphasis on improving the quality of care. A special focus has been given to obtaining patient feedback through MO Sarkar, in order to take the required action for providing patient-centred care.

In view of the above, the Government of Odisha have introduced “Ama Hospital” – A transformation initiative under 5T to make healthcare more patient-centric and focus more on investing in interventions contributing towards ease of living by the patients and the family members coming to public health facilities.

“Under this initiative, the State Government is making all efforts to transform all Public Health Facilities at DHH, SDH, CHC and PHC levels in a phased manner to be oriented towards patient comfort and care. Increased allocation of resources is made to address the critical gaps related to HR & Infrastructure. This initiative is part of State Government’s 5T charter to transform and strengthen the public health facilities across the state,” read a cabinet press note.

“Ama Hospital” – A transformation initiative under 5T aims at strengthening Public Health Infrastructure to promote improved standards of care and well-being of the patient, improved basic amenities required for patients and their attendants, and creating a conducive environment for bringing positive patient experience.

The major components include: –