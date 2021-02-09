Odisha Cabinet Approves 27 Major Projects

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today granted approval to 27 major projects.

The State Cabinet took important decisions pertaining to the departments of Handloom & Textile, Skill Development & Technical Education, Water Resources, Social Security & Empowerment of PwDs, Women & Child Development And Mission Shakti, Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment, Cooperation, Finance, Forest And Environment, General Administration & Public Grievance, Health & Family Welfare, Higher Education, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, and, Parliamentary Affairs.

After the meeting, Hon’ble Minister Forest and Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Bikram Keshari Arukha and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra briefed the press regarding the decisions.