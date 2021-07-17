Odisha Cabinet Approves 2-Laning Of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia Road

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved 2-laning of a 23-km long stretch of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road with paved shoulder.

While charing the meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that it will serve as mining traffic bearing road connecting Basundhara coal mines and the project worth Rs 102.65 cr.

The Government of Odisha have taken a decision for Improvement to Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road (MDR) to 2-lane with paved shoulder from 6/206 km to 28/564 km in the district of Sundargarh (Phase-I).

This road project of two-lane with paved shoulder from Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road (MDR) in Sundargarh district with a length of 23 Km has been planned for completion.

Implementation of the project shall make a major interstate connectivity road as the road is part of the major road connecting Sundargarh town to Raigarh in Chattisgarh. This road also connects to the Basundhara coal mines in Sundargarh, which will serve as a mining traffic bearing road. Now Cabinet have approved the lowest tender of RKD Constructions Private Limited amounting to Rs 102,65,00,000.00 for the execution of the above work.

The work is targeted for completion within a period of 24 (Twenty-four) calendar months.