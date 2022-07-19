Odisha Cabinet approves 17 proposals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday approved as many as 17 proposals including the IT policy 2022, informed Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.

The State Cabinet has also approved the drinking water projects in 15 panchayats in Rayagada and 31 panchayats in Koraput.

In the meeting, the proposal for construction of Dharmashala in Puri’s Baseli Sahi area at a cost of Rs 135.60 crore was approved. The project is to be implemented under Abhada scheme and the construction work is to be completed in 24 months.

The Cabinet also approved IT Policy 2022. The vision of this policy is to transform Odisha into a leading destination of investment for Information Technology in the country and position it prominently on the global map as a preferred lT outsourcing destination propelling employment opportunities and inclusive growth.

Proposals for drinking water projects in 15 panchayats of Rayagada district, 31 panchayats of Koraput district, 85 panchayats of Jagatsinghpur district, and 47 panchayats in Angul district also received the Cabinet’s nod.

Cabinet also approved the proposal for relaxation of the provision under para 6.6 of the Action Taken Report (ATR) on recommendations of Fifth State Finance Commission regarding Assignment of Taxes out of SGST in lieu of Entry Tax for Panchayati Raj lnstitutions (PRls) in order to accommodate the salary and other establishment charges of District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) employees after their merger with the Zilla Parishads.

ln order to arrest distress migration in the 20 migration prone Blocks of 4 Districts namely Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi & Nuapada, the Cabinet approved a new State Sector Scheme: “State Support to MGNREGS”.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to provide Government land measuring Ac. 9.685 dec. in Mouza Khordha under Khordha Tahasil of Khordha District to Ministry of Culture, Government of lndia for construction of Paika Memorial in the memory of Paika Rebellion at the foothills of Barunei Hill, the battle ground of Paika Bidroha with free of premium, capitalized value and incidental charges.