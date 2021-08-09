Odisha Cabinet Approves 16 Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took sixteen important decisions pertaining to the departments of Sports and Youth Services, Water Resources, Finance, General Administration and Public Grievances, Health and Family Welfare, Home, Labour and ESI, Revenue and Disaster Management, and Works department.

Informing people about decisions of the Cabinet, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the major decisions of Cabinet included approval of the tender bid for Renovation of Upper Indravati Right Main Canal; development of urban sports infrastructure; sanction of lease of 18.23-acre Govt. land in mouza-Kalamati under Sambalpur Tahasil in favour of IIM, Sambalpur for the establishment of permanent campus; waiver of annual rent and Cess on Govt. land for the establishment of Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Centre and Research Institute and Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar; and, approval of the turnkey tender bid for Shree Mandia Parikramaa Project.