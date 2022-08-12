Odisha Cabinet Approves 16 Major Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took 16 Major decisions relating to the departments of Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Planning and Convergence, Revenue and Disaster Management, Steel and Mines, and Water Resources.

Minister Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Forest and Environment and Information and Public Relations Pradeep Kumar Amat and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra briefed the press about the decisions taken in the meeting for information of the people.

The major decisions included Special Program for promotion of millets in tribal areas; execution of 4 pipe water supply projects in Dhenkanal district; 3 pipe water supply projects in Kendrapara district; and execution of 2 pipe water supply projects in Balasore district.

The financial bid for Khalpal in-stream storage structures across river Bramhani; community harnessing and harvesting of rain water; cyclone resilient saline embankment projects, and construction of barrage cum bridge across rive Koel also got cabinet nod. Cabinet also approved the proposal for creation of additional posts in Odisha Revenue Service group -B cadre.