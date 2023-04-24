Odisha Cabinet Approves 15 Major Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday approved 15 major proposals of different departments.

The proposals approved at the Cabinet meeting includes:-

Extension of sponsorship agreement of both the Men and Women Indian National Hockey Teams (Senior and Junior) for a further period of ten years from 2023 to 2033;

Amendment of Odisha Specified Minor Minerals Auction Rules, 2019 (OSMMA Rules, 2019);

Amendment of the “Rules of Rate Contract with Micro and Small Enterprises of Odisha’ 2014 registered with the Directorate of E.P & M Odisha;

Promulgation of Ordinance for amendment of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) Act, 1993;

Restructuring the Cadre strength of Odisha Forest Service Group-B & Group-A;

Approval of “Odisha Sub-ordinate Excise Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Sub-Inspectors of Excise) Rules, 2023.