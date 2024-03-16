Odisha Cabinet approves 14 proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved 14 proposals by at least seven departments.

State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu said that the Cabinet has approved a high-level bridge over Mahanadi at Brahmankanda- Sahukheta road under Salepur block in Cuttack district under the state plan. The project will provide interlink connection between Cuttack-Paradip road and Cuttack-Chandbali road, and benefit people residing on both sides of the river.

The State Cabinet has also approved the scheme, ‘Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) activities in irrigated commands (version 2.0) with an estimated cost of Rs 763.47 crore for a further period of 5 years to 2028-29′.

Cabinet also approved the proposal of Revenue and Disaster Management Department for sanction of lease of Ac 2.50 decimal of government land at Chauliaganj in favour of DAV SCN Medical Public School, free of premium, and incidental charges but subject to payment of annual ground rent at 0.25 percent of premium and cess at 75 percent of the ground rent for the construction of new school building and waiver of all government dues including interest.

The Cabinet also exempted premium of Rs 5,06,00,000 for lease of government land at Chandrasekharpur in favour of Utkal Yadav Mahasabha for construction of Yadav Bhawan at Bhubaneswar.