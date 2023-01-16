Odisha: Bus strike called for January 17 put on hold!

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bus Owners’ Association’s scheduled Bus strike that was called for tomorrow, has been put on hold off after meeting with the State government.

This has been informed by the Odisha Bus Owners’ Association.

Reportedly, the agitation was called opposing the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of the state government.

Demanding fulfilment of an eight-point charter of demands and opposing the policy, the association members had last month staged protest in front of the office of the State Transport Authority.

Transport Department Secretary had on January 7 held discussion with the members. However, the meeting remained unfruitful.

Subsequently, the association has announced the bus strike from January 17 till indefinite period. The Cuttack Private Bus Owners’ Association has also extended support to the call for the strike.