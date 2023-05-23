Odisha: Bus fined Rs 20.5K for plying without permit

Cuttack: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Puri has taken strong action against the owner of a bus by imposing a fine of Rs 20,500 for plying without a permit.

Appalled by the irresponsible behaviour of a bus owner, a Twitter user shared details of the bus via Twitter DM to the State Transport Authority, Odisha. The netizen based in Puri alleged that the bus with number 0R 09 R 1810 is plying without a permit from Arakhuda to Puri.

Taking swift action, Odisha Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur had asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Puri to probe the matter.

During the probe, Puri RTO found that the bus was actually plying without a permit. Moreover, the conductor did not have a valid conductor license.

Puri RTO has issued a challan of Rs. 20500 to the bus owner under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. As per the challan, the bus owner was fined for plying the vehicle without a permit (Rs10,000), the conductor having no/ expired CL (Rs.10,000), and a general offence (Rs. 500).

“Under the 5T initiative of Govt. of Odisha, citizen centric grievance redressal is given utmost importance. STA, Odisha diligently looks into all the grievance received. Strict action will be taken vehicle owners for flouting MV rules,” said the STA.