Odisha Budget Session’s Second Phase From Today

Bhubaneswar: The second phase of the Budget session in Odisha is all set to begin today.

The second phase is scheduled to continue till April 9 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have planned to corner the state government over several issues including the rising forest fire incidents, law and order, border dispute, and irregularities in paddy procurement.

During the second part of the session, the main focus of the government will be to get the various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill.

The Appropriation Bill on the budget for the year 2021-22 will be presented on March 31.

The state government is likely to pass several bills in the House during the period.