Odisha Budget Session: All-Party Meet On Feb 17

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has called for an all-party meeting on February 17 ahead of Budget Session of the Assembly.

The all-party meeting will be attended by Leader of the Opposition, Chief Whip of the Government Party and Leader of the Congress Legislative Party, informed the Odisha Assembly Speaker.

The budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on February 18 and continue till April 9, 2021. The annual budget for 2021-22 will be tabled by State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on February 22.

Unlike the last session which was held when the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the suspension of the Question Hour, the budget session will give legislators the opportunity to ask questions and seek replies from the government.

While the budget will be tabled in the House on February 22, the Appropriation Bill will be presented on March 31. The session will have 31 working days.

Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said although there is a marked improvement in the pandemic situation, there will be restrictions for the legislators on the Assembly premises with some relaxation in Covid-19 guidelines.