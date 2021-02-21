Odisha Budget: Health sector likely to get focus this year

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Budget will be presented on Monday for 2021-22. It is hoped that this year’s Budget will be more than Rs 1.70 lakh thousand crores. Last year’s Budget was Rs 1.50 lakh thousand crores.

Observers said that although it is difficult to predict on which sector the state Budget will focus, the government is likely to give stress on the health sector. Last year, the budgetary allocation on the health sector was Rs 7 thousand 7 hundred crores.

The observers maintained that this year’s budgetary allocation could be over Rs ten thousand crores.

In 2020-21 the budgetary allocation for the agricultural sector was 14.1 per cent, Panchayati Raj 13 per cent, MSME 12.9 per cent and the health sector was 5.7 per cent.