Odisha Budget For FY 2022-23 is progressive, pro-poor & development-oriented: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The state annual budget for the 2022-23 fiscal presented in the Odisha Assembly on Saturday is a progressive, pro-poor and development-oriented Budget, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In his reactions to the Odisha Budget 2022-23 FY, the Chief Minister said that the Budget size has increased to Rs.2 lakh crore and the Programme Budget to Rs.1 lakh crore.

The priority of the Budget is to create quality healthcare facilities, and quality education including school transformation, life and livelihoods, women empowerment as well as infrastructure development; he said adding that the Capital spending will increase by more than 56%, which will foster growth.

A separate Budget for Mission Shakti with the allocation of Rs.2000 crore will further deepen our engagement with 70 lakh women of our State, said Naveen

“Our initiative to create a “Budget Stabilization Fund” will help in mitigating any revenue shock in future. The budget is in line with our transformational agenda under “5T” and “Mo Sarkar”,” the Chief Minister said and concluded that he hopes this Budget will meet the aspiration of the people of the State.