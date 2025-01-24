Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The discussions held in the presence of stakeholders include representatives from the different sectors and industries with economists, former finance ministers and think tanks focused on the preparation of the state’s budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

“Like last year, our government has called for valuable opinions from the public to make the budget preparation process people-oriented,” said CM Majhi and added that steps will be taken to include these suggestions coming through various channels in the current budget after studying and analyzing them.

The Chief Minister discussed the pre-budget consultation with experts, civil society and representatives from various sectors. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary of Finance Sashwat Mishra and senior officers of the Finance Department.

In this meeting, former Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai, Panchanan Kanungo, Shashibhushan Behera, Niranjan Pujari, former Finance Secretary Rabi Narayan Senapati, Upendra Nath Behera, Sameer Mohanty, Sajjan Sharma and about 24 distinguished persons from various fields gave their well-considered opinions related to the budget.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister, while making a statement to the media, said that everyone had given their valuable opinions in the meeting on how this year’s budget can be people-oriented. In this regard, arrangements have been made for the common people to give their opinions through e-mail, WhatsApp, and web portal by January 31.

“In a people’s government, people’s opinions will be given importance and plans will be prepared according to the needs of the people. The budget is especially focused on rural areas and economically backward people. Along with this, revenue increase, industries like IT, semiconductors, petrochemicals, steel, renewable energy, textile, agro-industry and tourism are also being given importance. Along with increasing farmers’ income, emphasis is also being placed on cold storage. Bikasita Gaon, Bikasita Odisha will be implemented to increase employment in rural areas and strengthen infrastructure. Emphasis has also been given to the employment sector, so far 20,000 placements have been made, and 40,000 placements will be made by the end of the current financial year. Our government has set a target of providing 65,0000 jobs by the end of the financial year 2025-26. So far, an investment of Rs. 2.5 lakh crore has been approved in the industrial sector, which will create 1.10 lakh jobs,” the Odisha CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the Fiscal Response Team will prioritize the public interest suggestions among the suggestions received for the budget and that this budget will definitely come in a complete form to build a prosperous Odisha.