Odisha Budget 2023-24: Rs.30,030 Cr Allocated for Education Sector

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to provide quality education in the State, the Odisha Government has allocated a whopping Rs Rs.30,030 crore for the education sector in the Budget 2023-24, which is about 12.3 percent of the total budget outlay for the financial year.

In the first phase, 1075 High Schools across the State have been transformed with project cost of Rs.620 crore and 3461 High Schools in the 2nd phase with project cost of Rs.1699 crore. Further, under the third phase of 5T High School Transformation Programme, about 2336 High Schools are being taken up with a total project cost of Rs.1092 crore.

The Government has introduced academic calendar, house systems and school level clubs under 5T High schools transformation to support students within and beyond the class room from the academic year 2023-24.

Key Highlights of Budgetary Allocation for Education Sector: