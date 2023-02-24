Odisha Budget 2023-24: Rs 2,554 Cr Allocated for Mission Shakti Dept

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has proposed an outlay of Rs.2,554 crore for the Department of Mission Shakti which is 27 percent more over the BE for 2022-23.

It includes Rs.996 crore under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Rs.989 crore of Financial Assistance to WSHGs and their Federations under Mission Shakti program, Rs.320 crore for construction of Mission Shakti Gruha and Rs.150 crore for construction of Micro Parks in districts and Rs.220 crore for interest subvention to SHGs.

Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana

Mobility is empowerment. The Government has proposed a new initiative Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana – Support for electric scooters for Community Support Staff and EC members.

Under this scheme, the full interest subvention is proposed on bank loans taken for purchase of electric scooters. A budgetary allotment of Rs.50 crore for the Financial Year, 2023-24 has been made.

Women & Child Development

The Government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has consistently and unwaveringly placed women and children in the central position while framing policies. Odisha is one of the few states that has introduced and effectively ensured gender and child budgeting, resulting in constant flow of funds for improvement of women and children’s nutritional status, early childcare and empowerment of adolescents. In the aftermath of Covid19 pandemic, Odisha introduced Ashirbad scheme for children who lost both or primary earning parents that has benefitted more than 50,000 children till date.

Its popular Mamata programme in operation since 2011-12,has provided support to 55.31 lakh pregnant women with total fund release of Rs.2646.56 crore. Odisha has consistently performed better than the national average in the health and nutritional parameters and is committed to eliminating malnourishment.

The Government has proposed an outlay of Rs.3670 crore in Budget Estimate, 2023-24 for Women & Child Development schemes and programmes. New initiatives like Kalika for creating crèche facility for children, Samikshya to improve the nutritional status of pregnant women, Advika & Adolescent empowerment to end child marriage and set adolescents on the path to empowerment; and Sanjog to follow up of status and support to children in need have been proposed in the budget.

The Government has also proposed an outlay of Rs.52 crore under Ashirbad for re-enforcing the commitment of Government to bring positive development in the life of children who lost their parental support.Rs.219 crore is provided under MAMATA scheme. Funds amounting to Rs.250 crore has been proposed in the Budget Estimate, 2023-24 for Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana (MSPY). Rs.91 crore is proposed in the Budget Estimate under Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana for supply of two uniforms, one pair of shoes and one sweater per child.