Odisha BSE Matric exam results to be announced on time

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha on Saturday announced that the results of the 2024 matriculation examination will be declared on time.

Adequate measures have been taken by the BSE for the evaluation of answer copies and already the process for the subjective answer copies has started from March 14.

BSE President, Srikant Tarai informed that for the first time the students can download digital certificates within seven days of publication of results.

The matriculation examination for class 10 students was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024. BSE officials informed that arrangements have also been made to transfer subjective marks directly from the evaluation centres to processing server online.