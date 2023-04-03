Odisha BSE Matric exam answer script evaluation from today

Cuttack: The evaluation of the annual Matric examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is all set to begin on Tuesday.

The evaluation will continue for 12 days and the BSE has made elaborate measures to ensure an error-free and hassle-free evaluation process. After the evaluation of the answer copies, the marks of the students will be uploaded on the official website, informed BSE.

A total of 56 evaluation centres have been set up across the State while as many as 13,000 teachers will be engaged in the evaluation process.