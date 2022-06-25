Odisha BSE Class 10th Result To Be Announced In July First Week

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is expected to announce the Odisha Board Matric (Class 10) result 2022 in the first week of July.

According to the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, all the process for evaluation has been completed and the results will be published next month.

The matriculation examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. Over 5 lakh students had enrolled for the matriculaton examination this year.

Once announced, the Odisha 10th board exam result will be available on the official website– bseodisha.ac.in. To check and download the BSE Odisha Matric results, candidates will need to enter their login credentials- roll number and date of birth.