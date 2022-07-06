Odisha BSE Class 10th Result Announced; Here’s How To Check

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, announced the Odisha Board Matric (Class 10) result 2022 today.

The pass percentage stood at 90.55 %.

While 8,119 students have secured A1 grade and 54,889 received A2 grade, 1,20,312 B1 and 1,42,599 B2 .

To check and download the BSE Odisha Matric results, candidates will have to visit the official website– bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. and need to enter their login credentials- roll number and date of birth.

The students can download the BSE Odisha 10th scorecard using the direct link at bse.nic.in.

The matriculation examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the examination across 3,540 centres.