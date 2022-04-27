Odisha BSE Changes Matric Exam Schedules Due To Heat Wave, Check Details

Cuttack: In view of the present heatwave condition, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has rescheduled the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC) and the Madhyama exams 2022.

However, there will be no change in the timings of the annual matric examination.

Informing the media persons, BSE president Ramashis Hazra said that the second sitting which was scheduled to start from 11.30 am have been rescheduled to be conducted from May 8 to May 10 in the first sitting from 8 am in the morning.

“Taking into account the present heatwave condition, we have made certain changes in the exam schedule, especially for the Madhyama and the Open Schools. The exams, which were earlier scheduled to be held in the second shift from 11 am, have been rescheduled. Now, the tests will be held in the first shift and all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the exams,” said Hazra.

As per the revised schedule, exams of Social Science and English for Madhayma candidates will be held at 8 am on May 9 and May 10 respectively.