Odisha: Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 1 Cr Seized

Puri: In a huge bust, Odisha Crime branch STF seized 1.048 kg brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore following a raid at Pipili-Nimapara overbridge in Puri.

On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF near Pipili-Nimapara overbridge.

During the search Brown Sugar weighing 1.48 kgs and other incriminating materials were recovered.

In this connection, STF PS Case No.26 dated 29.07.2021 U/s. 21(c) NDPS Act, 1985 was registered.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 35 Kg of Brown Sugar and more than 67 quintals 52 kg ( 6752 kg) of Ganja /Marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.